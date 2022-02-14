Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ahn proposes unifying presidential candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon thinks of Ahn's offer for merging candidacies 'positively' but casts doubts about method (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ahn suggests unifying candidacies through opinion polls (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo offers fielding single opposition candidate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 patients who receive treatment at home top 200,000 (Segye Times)
-- Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's launch of ballistic missiles and vow to work to hold Pyongyang accountable (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Investors in stocks, cryptocurrencies suffer losses amid steep price falls (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Ahn proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Ahn offers unifying candidacies through opinion polls (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ahn proposes merging candidacies, but challenges lie ahead over how to unify (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to draw up list of engineers to block technology leak (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea limits purchases of self-test kits to five, denies shortage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo suggests unifying candidacy through public primary (Korea Herald)
-- Ahn proposes fielding single opposition candidate to Yoon (Korea Times)
