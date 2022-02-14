Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:01 February 14, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/00 Sunny 60

Incheon 06/00 Sunny 60

Suwon 08/-2 Sunny 60

Cheongju 11/-1 Sunny 60

Daejeon 11/-1 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 07/-4 Sunny 70

Gangneung 11/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 11/-1 Sunny 60

Gwangju 13/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/07 Rain 30

Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/05 Rain 60

(END)

