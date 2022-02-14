Monday's weather forecast
09:01 February 14, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/00 Sunny 60
Incheon 06/00 Sunny 60
Suwon 08/-2 Sunny 60
Cheongju 11/-1 Sunny 60
Daejeon 11/-1 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 07/-4 Sunny 70
Gangneung 11/01 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 11/-1 Sunny 60
Gwangju 13/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/07 Rain 30
Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/05 Rain 60
