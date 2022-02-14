Go to Contents
Seoul stocks sharply down late Mon. morning on U.S.-Russia tensions

11:27 February 14, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Monday morning, tracking a plunge on Wall Street last week amid heightening U.S.-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 54.58 points, or 1.99 percent, to 2,693.13 points as of 11:20 a.m.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.78 percent Friday (local time), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.43 percent.

Most large caps deepened losses amid Russia's imminent invasion of Ukraine.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 2.4 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.14 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver declined 2.44 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 3.01 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,199.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.

