Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 308 more COVID-19 cases

14:54 February 14, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 308 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 8,945.

The new cases included 178 from the Army, 80 from the Air Force, 17 from the Navy, 13 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 12 from the Marine Corps.

There were also five cases from the ministry, two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 3,566 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK