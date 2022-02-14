Gwangju city working to provide child care subsidies to foreign children aged 3-5
GWANGJU, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The southwestern city of Gwangju is working on a plan to provide child care subsidies to foreign children aged 3-5, officials said Monday.
The city government of Gwangju, about 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, has been working to table an ordinance bill that will expand the child care fee support system, currently only eligible to South Korean children, to foreign children.
If the bill passes the city council's voting session next month, about 150 foreign children in Gwangju will receive 280,000 won (US$234) per month starting in March.
About 500 million won is expected to be earmarked for the handouts.
