(Olympics) S. Korean figure skater not pleased with decision clearing Russian star after failed doping test
BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-lim said Monday she was none too pleased with a decision that cleared the Russian phenom Kamila Valieva to compete at Beijing 2022 despite failing a doping test.
After a training session at a practice rink near Capital Indoor Stadium, Kim said she wasn't alone in believing Valieva should be held out of the women's singles competition.
"Most skaters here don't think it was the right thing to do (to clear Valieva)," Kim told South Korean journalists. "I spoke with an American skater about this and she said she didn't think it was fair (to let Valieva compete). And I agree. I am a fan of Valieva's skating, but I think (the decision) is regrettable."
Valieva, 15, arrived in Beijing as the prohibitive favorite to take the women's singles gold medal. She holds the world record scores in the short program (90.45), free skate (185.29) and combined total (272.71).
It was belatedly revealed, during the Olympics here, that Valieva had tested postive for a banned medication in December. The Russian anti-doping authorities were notified of the result last Tuesday and suspended Valieva, but lifted the ban on the skater's appeal. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) later appealed that decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and the top sports tribunal sided with Valieva earlier Monday.
The women's singles event will begin with the short program on Tuesday, followed by the free skate on Thursday.
The CAS cited "exceptional circumstances" for its ruling and said Valieva is a "protected person," or a minor, under the World Anti-Doping Code.
The CAS also noted that Valieva did not test positive during the Olympics and preventing her from competing in Beijing would cause her "irreparable harm." The belated notification of her positive test result from December "was not her fault," the CAS said.
