Yoon criticized for putting his feet on train seat
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has found himself in hot water after a photo of him putting his feet on a train seat sparked criticism that his gesture indicated a lack of public etiquette and courtesy.
The photo of Yoon resting his legs was uploaded by Lee Sang-il, an aide to Yoon, on his Facebook page Sunday, apparently trying to show a glimpse of the candidate's time on a visit to cities in the southwestern Honam region on a campaign train.
Watchdog to intensify oversight of foreign currency liquidity, real estate lending
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial watchdog vowed Monday to keep closer tabs on financial institutions' management of foreign currency liquidity and real estate lending this year in a move to better respond to potential risks amid growing market uncertainties.
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) made the plan for the new year amid major countries' monetary tightening to rein in inflation pressure, the prolonged pandemic and concerns over the instability of the Chinese property market.
(Olympics) S. Korean curlers playing board game to take mind off loss
BEIJING -- There is no time to wallow in self-pity for the South Korean women's curling team in Beijing on Monday, after losing the first game of a crucial double header to the United States.
Led by skip Kim Eun-jung, South Korea will take on Japan in the nightcap at the National Aquatics Centre in the Chinese capital, starting some nine hours after South Korea's 8-6 loss to the Americans.
GM Korea adds Traverse High Country model to its SUV lineup
SEOUL -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday it has added the Traverse High Country sport utility vehicle to its lineup to boost sales amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
The Traverse SUV's top trim model is being manufactured in GM's Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan and has been shipped to Korea for local sales.
Yoon, Ahn butt heads over merger of candidacies
SEOUL -- The campaigns of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and minor candidate Ahn Cheol-soo clashed Monday over the right way to merge their campaigns, with Yoon's side rejecting Ahn's proposal of a public opinion survey.
Ahn of the centrist People's Party proposed the merger with Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) on Sunday, with less than a month to go until the March 9 election.
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 50,000 for the fifth day in a row Monday as health authorities brace for a further spike amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
On Monday, the country began administering the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, starting with people with weak immune systems, but health authorities said they are not considering giving such shots to ordinary people.
S. Korea to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid looming crisis with Russia
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine within a couple of days in an additional operation amid growing fears of a Russian invasion, the foreign ministry said Monday.
A total of 281 Korean nationals, including diplomatic staff, are staying in Ukraine as of Monday, and about 100 plan to leave the nation by Tuesday, it noted.
Natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site for 2nd time in less than week: KMA
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 2.3 magnitude natural earthquake hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site Monday, the second tremor that has struck the region in recent days, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The quake occurred about 36 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 2:33 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
