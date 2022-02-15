(Olympics) S. Korea tops Japan in curling rival match; bobsledders well out of contention
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea got a split of its Olympic women's curling double header Monday, losing to the United States in the morning but then beating Japan to keep its medal hopes alive in Beijing.
After falling to the U.S. 8-6 in an uninspiring performance at the National Aquatics Centre, South Korea convincingly beat Japan 10-5 in the nightcap.
The resounding win over its rival was South Korea's best performance on a day without any medal.
Skip Kim Eun-jung was at her master shotmaker self, going a perfect 6-for-6 on takeout attempts, while second Kim Yeong-mi, who was benched for the morning session, pulled off some circus shots for double and triple takeouts.
At 3-3, South Korea still has a chance to reach the semifinals out of the round-robin play with three games remaining.
Also on Monday, Kim Yoo-ran finished 18th out of 20 pilots in the inaugural women's monobob event. She posted a time of 4:26.52 after four runs at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, northwestern Beijing.
Later Monday in Yanqing, the two South Koreans teams competing in the two-man bobsleigh event both placed well outside medal contention.
Won Yun-jong and Kim Jin-su ranked 16th after the first two out of four runs with a combined time of 2:00.17. They are 1.79 seconds back of the German team led by Francesco Friedrich.
Suk Young-jin and Kim Hyeong-geun were 23rd at 2:00.74.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)