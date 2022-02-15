Korean-language dailies

-- Candidates officially begin race Tuesday after earlier registering for March Election Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't starts administering fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccines to people with weak immune systems (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccines not in consideration for general public (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Fourth shots begin for those with weak immune systems but not for general public (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential candidate Yoon pledges to strip justice minister of investigative command authority (Hankyoreh)

-- KOSPI plunges below 2,700 during trading Monday on growing Russia-Ukraine tensions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI falls 1.57 pct Monday amid inflation woes, Russia-Ukraine tensions (Korea Economic Daily)

