Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 February 15, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-7 Cloudy 10

Incheon -3/-7 Sunny 20

Suwon -1/-7 Sunny 20

Cheongju 00/-4 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 01/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 01/-8 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 04/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-3 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 02/-1 Sunny 60

Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-2 Cloudy 0

Busan 06/01 Cloudy 0

(END)

