Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 February 15, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-7 Cloudy 10
Incheon -3/-7 Sunny 20
Suwon -1/-7 Sunny 20
Cheongju 00/-4 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 01/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 01/-8 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 04/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 01/-3 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 02/-1 Sunny 60
Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 04/-2 Cloudy 0
Busan 06/01 Cloudy 0
(END)