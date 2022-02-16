Go to Contents
(Olympics) schedule-Day 13

09:00 February 16, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. Sweden (2:05 p.m.)

- Figure skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Women's singles, free skate (6 p.m.)

- Freestyle skiing (Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium)
Women's freeski halfpipe qualification (9:30 a.m.)
Men's freeski halfpipe qualification (12:30 p.m.)

- Speed skating (National Speed Skating Oval)
Women's 1,000m (4:30 p.m.)
(END)

