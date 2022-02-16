(Olympics) Figure skater looking to make up ground in medal push
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Figure skater You Young will have to make up some sizable ground to push for a medal in the free skate portion of the women's singles competition Thursday.
You ranked sixth after Tuesday's short program with 70.34 points. She is more than 11 points back of the leader, Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Kaori Sakamoto holds down the bronze medal position at 79.84 points.
You landed her most difficult jump element, a triple axel, cleanly in Tuesday's short program. She will have to repeat that feat if she were to have any shot at reaching the podium, with some of figure skating's finest technicians all ranked ahead of her and ready to attempt far more difficult quadruple jumps in the free skate.
Only one South Korean, Kim Yu-na, has won an Olympic medal in figure skating. The retired legend won gold in 2010 and then silver in 2014.
Also on Thursday, the women's curling team will close out the round robin phase against the defending champion Sweden. In the gold medal game at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea's PyeongChang, Sweden defeated South Korea 8-3 to end the Cinderella run by the home team.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
