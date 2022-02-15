Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Beijing Winter Olympics #recap

(Olympics) Figure skaters make strong debuts; speed skaters disappoint

23:41 February 15, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean figure skaters You Young and Kim Ye-lim made solid Olympic debuts in Beijing on Tuesday, delivering mostly clean performances in the short program to put themselves in the top 10.

You scored 70.34 points to rank sixth after the first phase of the competition at Capital Indoor Stadium. Kim had 67.78 points to place ninth heading into Thursday's free skate.

You Young of South Korea performs her short program during the women's singles figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), cleared to compete despite failing a doping test, predictably led the way with 82.16 points. She's closely pursued by her fellow Russian, Anna Shcherbakova, who had 80.20 points.

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan holds the bronze medal position at 79.84 points, 9.50 points ahead of You.

In speed skating, South Korea finished sixth in the men's team pursuit. The trio of Lee Seung-hoon, Kim Min-seok and Chung Jae-won had hoped to grab their second straight medal together after winning silver in 2018, but they were eliminated in the quarterfinals Sunday. In Final C held Tuesday at the National Speed Skating Oval, with Park Seong-hyeon replacing Lee, South Korea lost to Canada by 13.38 seconds at 3:53.77.

Kim Ye-lim of South Korea performs her short program during the women's singles figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

At Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, northwestern Beijing, South Korea's two tandems finished well off the podium in the men's two-man bobsleigh competition.

Won Yun-jong and Kim Jin-su ended in 19th place with a combined time of 4:01.24 after four runs.

Suk Young-jin and Kim Hyeong-geun finished in 24th place. They had a time of 3:01.26 after three runs and didn't qualify for the last race, which was only open to the top 20 teams after three runs.

Kim Min-seok, Chung Jae-won and Park Seong-hyeon of South Korea (L to R) compete in the men's team pursuit Final C in speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Feb. 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK