N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late leader's 80th birthday
06:22 February 16, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a national meeting to celebrate the 80th birthday anniversary of his late father Kim Jong-il, according to Pyongyang' state media Wednesday.
Kim attended the event held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"A floral basket in the name of Kim Jong-un was laid in front of the statue of the Chairman (Kim Jong-il)," it said.
Located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, Samjiyon is where the North claims to be the birthplace of the late leader.
