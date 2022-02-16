Daily COVID-19 cases top 90,000: PM
09:11 February 16, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surged to over 90,000, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday, as the country struggles to contain the spread of the omicron variant.
Kim also said the government will decide whether to adjust current social distancing rules on Friday.
"We have to decide after considering both the spread of the omicron variant ... and damage to people's livelihood coming from tightened antivirus curbs that have been around more than two months," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Sejong.
