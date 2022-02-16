S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases spiked to an all-time high Wednesday as fears deepen over the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country reported 90,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 90,281 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,552,851, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest figure is sharply up from the previous day when new daily cases hit a record high of 57,164.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,202, up 39 from Tuesday. The fatality rate was 0.46 percent, the KDCA said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government will decide Friday whether to adjust the current social distancing rules.
