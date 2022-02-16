Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Seoul concerts

BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month

11:00 February 16, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS will hold its first live concerts in Seoul in about two and a half years next month, the group's management agency said Wednesday.

Three concerts, titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul," will be held on March 10 and March 12-13 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse.

This will be the septet's first in-person concerts in Seoul since its world tour performance in October 2019.

The first and the last shows will be streamed live online while the second one will become available for "live viewing" at movie theaters around the world, according to the agency.

A promotional poster for BTS concerts to be held in Seoul next month, provided by Big Hit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK