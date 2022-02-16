Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #kospi

Seoul stocks sharply up late Wed. morning on eased Ukraine tensions

11:25 February 16, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning amid eased Ukraine tensions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 45.61 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,722.15 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened higher after U.S. stock market closed higher on the back of overall gains in tech shares amid eased tensions over Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks were trading higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.22 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 3.15 percent.

Bio stocks were also bullish. Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, was up 2.3 percent, and another bio firm, Celltrion, gained 1.95 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,197.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK