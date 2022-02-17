(Olympics) schedule-Day 14

Go to Contents
09:00 February 17, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Friday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Biathlon (Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre)
Men's 15km mass start (5 p.m.)

- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's semifinals (2:05 p.m.)

- Freestyle skiing (Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium)
Women's freeski halfpipe final Run 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Women's freeski halfpipe final Run 2 (9:58 a.m.)
Women's freeski halfpipe final Run 3 (10:25 a.m.)

- Speed skating (National Speed Skating Oval)
Men's 1,000m (4:30 p.m.)

(END)

