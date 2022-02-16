Moon to meet with officials from Pfizer, other foreign investors
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with officials from U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and other foreign-invested companies at Cheong Wa Dae this week, the presidential office said Wednesday.
A total of 24 companies have been invited to Thursday's meeting, along with officials from the Korea Foreign Company Association, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), and the American, Japanese and other countries' chambers of commerce in Seoul.
Moon plans to thank the attendees and the businesses for making the largest ever volume of foreign investment in the country last year despite global economic uncertainties and the COVID-19 pandemic, and ask for their continued investment, his office said.
