(Olympics) Short track team's elder statesman collects silver in Olympic swan song
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- In the final race of his third and last Winter Olympics, the South Korean short track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy surely had a memorable ending.
The 32-year-old anchored South Korea to the silver medal in the men's 5,000m relay at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday, with Canada finishing just ahead for the gold.
This is South Korea's first medal in this event since 2010. In Vancouver that year, Kwak was a member of the silver medal-winning squad.
A month before the opening of Beijing 2022, Kwak had said this would be his final Olympics. And in the days leading up to the relay event -- Kwak wasn't eligible for individual races -- Kwak took on the roles of the team's resident comedian, designated photographer and videographer, and sometimes its de facto spokesperson. He seemed intent on enjoying his Olympic experience to the fullest, knowing he wouldn't get another opportunity.
But on Monday, two days before what was expected to be his final race, Kwak said he was no longer so sure. For one, if he went into the relay thinking it would be his last Olympic race, Kwak was worried he would put too much pressure on himself to do well. And secondly, Kwak said, deep inside, he would like to try out for another Olympics.
Then in a video posted on his popular YouTube channel Tuesday, Kwak made it official the relay final would be his last Olympic race.
And Kwak skated like a man on a mission. With his bright pink locks flowing underneath his helmet, Kwak circled the track with abandon during the 45-lap race.
South Korea led in the first half of the race before Canada seized control in the latter half and never lost it. As the anchor, Kwak tried to make one last push, but Steven Dubois was too far ahead and never gave Kwak a chance to pull off his patented cut on the inside.
After the race, though, Kwak didn't look like an athlete defeated. As he had done in the days leading up to Beijing, Kwak was at his fun-loving self, even pulling off some dance moves on his way to the podium during the victory ceremony.
He didn't seem to mind that the position was for the silver medal, instead of the gold medal.
