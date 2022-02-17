Korean-language dailies

-- Infections predicted to rise to 170,000 next week but distancing rules likely to be eased (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- With COVID-19 overwhelming university hospitals, treatment, operations often delayed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Daily cases top 90,000, gov't says things changing abruptly, remains unsure of when they will peak (Donga Ilbo)

-- With peak yet reached, gov't 'bets' with hasty move to ease curbs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Korean short track team finishes race with gold medal (Segye Times)

-- Gov't fails to predict; antivirus response is also late (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Infected vice health minister confesses, 'It is difficult getting hospital's help during at-home treatment ' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Daily cases expected to reach 180,000 next week at this rate, concerns grow over plan to ease distancing rules (Hankyoreh)

-- Infections double every week for 4 weeks, authorities unsure of when they will peak (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Eased Ukraine woes drive up KOSDAQ 4.5 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Omicron infections skyrocket, expected to peak at 200,000-300,000 early next month (Korea Economic Daily)

