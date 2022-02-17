(LEAD) Auction for additional 5G spectrum delayed amid dispute
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A planned bidding for additional 5G network frequency bands has been postponed to after this month, officials said Thursday, as three major South Korean telecom operators failed to come up with a compromise over the planned auction.
In December, the Science and ICT ministry said it will open bidding for additional 5G networks in the 3.4- to 3.42-gigahertz spectrum, as requested by LG Uplus, the smallest mobile carrier.
The auction was initially planned for this month, but the country's top two mobile carriers -- SK Telecom and KT Corp. have complained that LG Uplus is at a relative advantage in the auction as it costs considerably less for the company to utilize the spectrum.
"The auction will not open in February. ... It's true the schedule is being slightly delayed from what we had initially announced," an ICT ministry official said.
ICT Minister Lim Hye-sook urged cooperation from the three wireless carriers in providing better network service to consumers.
"We urge your swift cooperation in expanding investment and in providing network services that meet consumer demands," Lim said.
Late last month, SK Telecom filed a request to the ministry for an additional 40 MHz band in the 3.7 GHz spectrum to be put up for bidding, citing the need for fair competition among the three companies.
In June 2018, the ICT ministry completed an auction for 5G network frequencies used by the country's three mobile carriers.
SK Telecom and KT each won 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz wavelength, which can provide better service at longer distances, with LG Uplus settling for 80 MHz.
The total bidding price of the 280 MHz at the 2018 auction -- allowed for use for 10 years until November 2028 -- was 3.68 trillion won (US$3 billion).
