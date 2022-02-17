Go to Contents
Top court confirms not guilty verdict for opposition lawmaker accused in casino employment scandal

13:55 February 17, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday finalized a not guilty verdict for an opposition lawmaker accused of pressuring a state casino operator to hire about a dozen of his acquaintances.

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party was indicted on charges of pressuring Kangwon Land, the state-run casino operator, to hire 11 people, including an intern at his parliamentary office, between November 2012 and April the next year.

Charges against him also included peddling his influence in prodding government officials to name one of his high school friends as an outside director for the casino operator and having his former aide employed at the firm in return for a business favor for the firm's then president.

But both the district and appeals courts found Kweon innocent on the grounds that there was not enough evidence proving his alleged collusion with a former head of the casino operator or his alleged influence peddling.

The Supreme Court upheld such arguments.

This image shows three-term Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party. (Yonhap)

