Hanwha Life Insurance net soars 150 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean insurer Hanwha Life Insurance Co. said Thursday its earnings shot up more than 150 percent in 2021 from a year earlier thanks to higher investment income and lower costs.
South Korea's No. 2 life insurance company said its unconsolidated net income came to 410.6 billion won (US$344 million) last year, up 150.4 percent from a year earlier.
Hanwha Life Insurance said its premium income stood at 14.75 trillion won in 2021, down 0.2 percent from the previous year.
Its risk-based capital ratio (RBC), a key measure of financial stability, came to 184.6 percent, down 53.7 percentage points from a year earlier due to a drop in the valuation income from its bond holdings.
Local financial authorities advise life insurance companies to have RBCs of 150 percent or higher.
Hanwha Life Insurance said it floated subordinated environment, social and governance (ESG) bonds worth $750 million early this year to bolster its RBC and prepare for tighter accounting rules.
ESG bonds are a type of sustainability debt offering aimed at financing corporate activities in environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.
Earlier this month, Hanwha Life Insurance said its consolidated net profit, which includes earnings from subsidiaries, spiked nearly 500 percent to 1.25 trillion won in 2021.
