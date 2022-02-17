Yoon leads Lee 40 pct to 31 pct: poll
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 40 percent public support against Lee's 31 percent, a survey showed Thursday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party gained 5 percentage points from last week, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party lost 4 percentage points, according to the poll conducted on 1,012 adults from Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
The gap between Yoon and Lee was outside the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party garnered 8 percent support, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party lost 2 percentage points to post 2 percent.
When asked to pick the candidate most likely to win, 48 percent of the respondents chose Yoon, while 32 percent opted for Lee.
The survey also found 50 percent said an opposition candidate must win the March 9 election, while 38 percent said a ruling party candidate should win the election.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)