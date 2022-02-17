Hanwha Solutions remains in red in Q4
14:11 February 17, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 175.1 billion won (US$146.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the October-December period was 84.3 billion won, up 28.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 15.7 percent to 2.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 52.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
