Man given suspended term for trying to poison coworker with bleach for rejecting him
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A man has been given a suspended prison term for attempting to poison a female coworker by putting liquid bleach into drinks after she rejected him, sources said Thursday.
The 36-year-old employee of an unidentified supermarket in Seoul was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of trying to poison the 46-year-old coworker after she did not respond to his mobile phone messages and reported the situation to their manager last year.
In May, he put 100 milliliters of bleach into a drink she was going to have, but she did not drink it because of a weird smell. A few days later, he again made a similar attempt but failed as he mistook another person's drink for hers.
He also stole her mobile phone to delete messages he sent her and hid the phone from her for about a month.
The Seoul Central District Court said his acts were very dangerous and the victim likely experienced extreme mental distress, but it decided on the sentence after considering that she did not suffer any physical damage and does not want him to be punished.
He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of community service.
