Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #child abuse court #Supreme Court

Supreme Court okays 25-yr jail sentence for man over fatal child abuse

15:40 February 17, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday approved a 25-year prison sentence for a man charged with beating his 2-week-old son to death last year.

The 25-year-old man, surnamed Song, was convicted of causing the death of his infant son by repeatedly hitting his face and legs, and throwing him against a bed at a residence in Iksan, about 180 kilometers south of Seoul, in February last year.

The baby died of a cerebral hemorrhage and severe head injuries just two weeks after he was born.

Separately, a seven-year prison sentence has been confirmed for the man's 24-year-old wife, the baby's mother, on charges of child abuse, as she had given up her appeal during trial by the Supreme Court.

According to court records, the man had committed the crime because the baby cried too much, and he had a suspicion he may not be the baby's biological father. The mother said she took part in the crime due to postnatal stress.

This file photo from Yonhap News TV shows the Supreme Court in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK