Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tests positive for COVID-19
15:47 February 17, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, his management agency said.
The South Korean pitcher was confirmed to have the virus in a polymerase chain reaction examination, Aspec Corporation said. He also tested positive in a self-test he took ahead of a training session Wednesday.
Ryu completed two rounds of vaccinations and received a booster shot, and was not showing any extraordinary symptoms, according to the agency.
He has since canceled all training schedules and will follow guidelines from the health authorities, it added.
(END)
Keyword