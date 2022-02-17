Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Ryu Hyun-jin #COVID-19

Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tests positive for COVID-19

15:47 February 17, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, his management agency said.

The South Korean pitcher was confirmed to have the virus in a polymerase chain reaction examination, Aspec Corporation said. He also tested positive in a self-test he took ahead of a training session Wednesday.

Ryu completed two rounds of vaccinations and received a booster shot, and was not showing any extraordinary symptoms, according to the agency.

He has since canceled all training schedules and will follow guidelines from the health authorities, it added.

A file photo of the Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK