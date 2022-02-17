S. Korean FM to visit France for Indo-Pacific forum
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will head to France next week to attend a forum designed to promote cooperation among countries from the Indo-Pacific region, his ministry said Thursday.
The Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum 2022 will be hosted by France, the current chair of the Council of the European Union. It has invited ministers and senior representatives from 56 nations for the forum slated for Tuesday (local time) to address challenges in security, economy, health and climate change in the region.
Chung plans to brief other participants on Seoul's efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam told reporters.
He will have a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Sweden, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and India on the sidelines of the event.
During his stay in Paris, Chung is also scheduled to meet with Audrey Azoulay, director general of the UNESCO, to discuss pending issues, including Japan's controversial bid for the listing of the Sado mine, associated with its wartime forced labor against Koreans, as a 2023 UNESCO world heritage site, according to Seoul officials here.
