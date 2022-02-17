Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 90,000 for the second straight day Thursday to hit another record high amid concerns that the peak of the current wave has yet to come amid the fast spread of the omicron variant.
The country reported 93,135 new COVID-19 infections, including 93,045 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,645,978, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Lee, Yoon seek to woo voters with real estate policy promises
SEOUL -- The rival presidential candidates sought Thursday to woo voters with promises of real estate policy reforms as they ramped up their campaigning for the March 9 presidential election.
Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) targeted the country's most populated area on the third day of the official campaign period, pledging to stabilize soaring home prices.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea focuses on internal unity on late leader's birth anniversary: Seoul official
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have focused on boosting internal unity on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of the country's late leader Kim Jong-il, instead of using it as a chance to send a new major message to the outside world, a Seoul official said Thursday.
North Korea has been holding various events to mark the anniversary, which falls on Feb. 16, with leader Kim Jong-un attending a national meeting held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon on Tuesday to pay tribute to his late father, according to the North's state media.
-----------------
(LEAD) Wildfire in coastal county of Yeongdeok brought under control on 3rd day
YEONGDEOK, South Korea -- A wildfire in the southeastern coastal county of Yeongdeok was brought under control Thursday, two days after it started, after leaving a broad area the size of 560 soccer fields damaged.
According to the Korea Forest Service (KFS) and local authorities, about 40 firefighting helicopters and some 2,200 personnel were mobilized for operations to extinguish the mountain fire in Yeongdeok, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which began at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Auction for additional 5G spectrum delayed amid dispute
SEOUL -- A planned bidding for additional 5G network frequency bands has been delayed to after this month, officials said Thursday, as three major South Korean telecom operators failed to come up with a compromise over the planned auction.
In December, the Science and ICT ministry said it will open bidding for additional 5G networks in the 3.4- to 3.42-gigahertz spectrum, as requested by LG Uplus, the smallest mobile carrier.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon asks foreign firms to expand investment in S. Korea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday asked foreign firms to expand their investment in South Korea, saying the economy is showing signs of a strong recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moon made the remarks at a meeting with senior executives of foreign-invested companies here, the presidential office said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) 2022 National Brand Up Exhibition showcases Korea's rich cultural heritage
SEOUL -- An exhibition highlighting Korea's 5,000-year history and rich cultural heritage kicked off at a museum in Seoul on Wednesday.
The 2022 National Brand Up Exhibition, co-organized by the nongovernmental organization Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK) and Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, opened at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul for a six-day run under the theme "Beauty of the Five Thousand Years of History."
(END)