(Olympics) S. Korea eliminated in women's curling
17:56 February 17, 2022
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was knocked out of the women's curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Thursday following an 8-4 loss to Sweden in the final round-robin match.
South Korea, which won a surprise silver medal in 2018, finished in eighth place in the 10-team round robin session, with only the top four advancing to the semifinals.
At 4-5, South Korea had an identical record with the United States and China but ranked behind both countries, because it had lost to both teams earlier in the tournament.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword