(Olympics) S. Korea eliminated in women's curling

17:56 February 17, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was knocked out of the women's curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Thursday following an 8-4 loss to Sweden in the final round-robin match.

South Korea, which won a surprise silver medal in 2018, finished in eighth place in the 10-team round robin session, with only the top four advancing to the semifinals.

At 4-5, South Korea had an identical record with the United States and China but ranked behind both countries, because it had lost to both teams earlier in the tournament.

South Korean curlers Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Eun-jung, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Cho-hi (L to R) celebrate a point against Sweden during a women's curling round-robin game at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2022 (Yonhap)

