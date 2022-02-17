(Olympics) Short tracker skates around officiating controversy

Hwang was referring to his disqualification from the 1,000m semifinals for illegal late passing earlier in the Olympics, a decision that left many South Korean fans and officials angry. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) plans to appeal this ruling with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the world's top sports tribunal. KSOC President Lee Kee-heung, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, has had talks with International Skating Union leaders to discuss what he believed was biased refereeing in Beijing.