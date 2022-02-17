(Olympics) Figure skating champion Nathan Chen 'impressed' with S. Korean's performance after fall

"Honestly, I was very impressed with how he was able to compose himself and bounce back from a mistake like that," Chen said in a Zoom interview with international media on Thursday. "I've had falls like that before and it does not feel good. Most of the times, if I fall like that, I am just like, 'I am not going to continue to try.' It's really challenging to pick yourself back up from a fall like that. So I was very, very impressed that he was able to come back and hit a quad salchow like nothing had happened. That was very impressive."