(Olympics) S. Korea's You Young, Kim Ye-lim finish in top 10 in women's figure skating

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), competing under the cloud of a doping scandal, stumbled her way out of medal contention with a disastrous free skate. After winning the short program with 82.16 points Tuesday, the 15-year-old fell multiple times en route to 141.93 points in the free skate. At 224.09 total points, Valieva finished in fourth place, more than nine points back of the bronze medalist, Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.