(Olympics) Figure skaters notch top-10 finishes in debuts; curling team sent home
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean figure skaters You Young and Kim Ye-lim marked solid Olympic debuts with top-10 finishes on Thursday at Beijing 2022.
You finished sixth overall with 213.09 points, after scoring 142.75 points in Thursday's free skate at Capital Indoor Stadium. Kim was ninth overall at 202.63 points, following 134.85 points in the free skate.
The women's curling team, on the other hand, didn't have quite the success that it had enjoyed in its first Olympic appearance four years ago. Team Kim, with skip Kim Eun-jung in charge, lost to Sweden 8-4 in its final round-robin game and missed out on the semifinals. After stunning the curling world with its silver medal at PyeongChang 2018, South Korea was sent packing after nine round-robin contests.
A victory would have sent South Korea into the knockout phase for the second straight Olympics. But Sweden, after being down 2-0 early, scored the game's final five points for the victory.
South Korea, at a record of 4-5, finished in eighth place. It posted the same win-loss mark with the United States and China, but finished below both of them in the standings because it lost to both teams earlier in the competition.
Also on Thursday, Kim Min-sun placed 16th in the women's 1,000m speed skating race with a time of 1:16.49. She finished 3.30 seconds back of the champion, Miho Takagi of Japan. Two other South Koreans, Kim Hyun-yung (24th) and Park Ji-woo (30th), also finished well out of medals at the National Speed Skating Oval.
South Korea's medal count remained at two golds, four silvers and one bronze, with three days of competition left.
