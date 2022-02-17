(Olympics) Figure skaters notch top-10 finishes in debuts; curling team sent home

The women's curling team, on the other hand, didn't have quite the success that it had enjoyed in its first Olympic appearance four years ago. Team Kim, with skip Kim Eun-jung in charge, lost to Sweden 8-4 in its final round-robin game and missed out on the semifinals. After stunning the curling world with its silver medal at PyeongChang 2018, South Korea was sent packing after nine round-robin contests.

