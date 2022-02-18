(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 18)
Long-overdue reform
Time to set up independent financial supervisory body
More than 300 scholars and financial experts have called for the disbandment of the government-controlled Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the establishment of an independent financial regulatory body. They issued a statement on Wednesday urging the presidential candidates to include the demand in their policy proposals so that the next government can reform the FSC.
Those scholars and experts said they raised their voices because none of the candidates have mentioned the long-overdue reform of the dilapidated financial supervisory system. They put the blame on the poor regulatory framework for causing a series of financial and investment fraud cases. They cited the fraud schemes of Lime Asset Management and Optimus Asset Management which caused investor losses of 1.6 trillion won ($1.3 billion) and 500 billion won, respectively.
In fact, Korea has neglected setting up an independent and autonomous financial supervisory network even though the country has suffered a credit card crisis and mass bankruptcies of mutual savings banks. It is regrettable that consumers have fallen victim to the lack of prudent financial regulation. The liberal government under the leadership of President Moon Jae-in has made little effort to revamp the regulatory system.
The root cause of the problem is that the FSC, which puts its top priority on the development of the financial industry, is empowered to serve as the country's top financial regulator. It is strange for the FSC to play the two contradicting roles at the same time. No other country has such a system.
The FSC was created in 2008 in accordance with then President Lee Myung-bak's push to reorganize government agencies. It was born by combining financial regulatory functions with the government's financial policy-setting roles. Thus the major tasks of the FSC are to boost the financial industry, ensure financial stability, keep sound financial order and promote fair financial transactions.
Another problem is that the FSC serves as the top decision-making body that can control the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). Due to their current relationship, the FSS is obliged to carry out policies set by the FSC. Simply put, the government can control the FSS through the FSC. The government has also wielded influence over the financial regulator by appointing retired finance ministry officials to key posts at both the FSC and the FSS.
For those reasons, the powers that be have maintained control over the country's financial industry. This arrangement should be eliminated immediately. The nation should break corrupt ties among regulators, bureaucrats, politicians and bankers. An independent financial regulatory body holds the key to improving transparency and accountability in the financial sector as well as better protecting consumers.
