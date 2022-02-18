(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 18)
The chaos continues
A level of confusion is sweeping across the Covid-19 battlefield just a week after the government shifted its quarantine policy to emphasize home treatment. After the number of daily infections nearly doubled each week, medical staff are struggling to deal with rising numbers of patients.
The problem was reaffirmed in remarks by Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Yoo Geun-heag, who tested positive recently. Appearing on television Wednesday, he confessed that he had received a prescription from places other than two hospitals in his neighborhood because he could not managed to talk to anyone over the phone. The vice minister also sympathized with ordinary patients who experience problems with home treatment for the disease. The episode explicitly shows all the confusion the public is experiencing in trying to communicate with doctors and get prescriptions.
Administrative counseling service centers for home treatment, which the Central Disaster Management Headquarters ordered local governments to operate for patients, are part of the problem. Nine out of 31 local municipalities in Gyeonggi Province have been criticized for lacking support for effective operations. As a result, workers at public health centers across the country have to return home in the early morning after wrestling with incoming calls until midnight. A public health center official even posted a message saying, "We are humans too," on the Blue House website.
The government's flip-flops on quarantine measures are nothing new. After pushing for students to go to school but only after testing negative, the Ministry of Education hurriedly changed the guideline from "obligation" to "recommendation" in the face of strong resistance from parents.
