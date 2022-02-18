(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 18)

The problem was reaffirmed in remarks by Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Yoo Geun-heag, who tested positive recently. Appearing on television Wednesday, he confessed that he had received a prescription from places other than two hospitals in his neighborhood because he could not managed to talk to anyone over the phone. The vice minister also sympathized with ordinary patients who experience problems with home treatment for the disease. The episode explicitly shows all the confusion the public is experiencing in trying to communicate with doctors and get prescriptions.