Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to extend business curfew hours to 10 p.m. as daily infections top 100,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Worst wave of COVID-19 outbreak with over 100,000 infections, 310,000 treating virus at home (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to extend business curfew hours to 10 p.m. as new infections top 100,000 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Conundrum over new virus curbs as infections break 100,000 mark (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't posts deficits for 3rd straight year since IMF crisis (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 response committee member quits due to discord with gov't over relaxing social distancing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates try to woo voters with real estate pledges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates make 'don't ask how it can be done pledges' without tax hike plans (Hankyoreh)
-- Eased social distancing rules imminent while daily cases surpass 100,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- AI to detect insurance fraud (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Money boom could boomerang later (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Chip shortage squeezes all parts of auto industry (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon assures foreign investors, says Korea stable even in pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Moon urges foreign firms to invest in chips, batteries, vaccines (Korea Times)
(END)