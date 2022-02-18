Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to extend business curfew hours to 10 p.m. as daily infections top 100,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Worst wave of COVID-19 outbreak with over 100,000 infections, 310,000 treating virus at home (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to extend business curfew hours to 10 p.m. as new infections top 100,000 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Conundrum over new virus curbs as infections break 100,000 mark (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't posts deficits for 3rd straight year since IMF crisis (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 response committee member quits due to discord with gov't over relaxing social distancing (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential candidates try to woo voters with real estate pledges (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Presidential candidates make 'don't ask how it can be done pledges' without tax hike plans (Hankyoreh)

-- Eased social distancing rules imminent while daily cases surpass 100,000 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- AI to detect insurance fraud (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Money boom could boomerang later (Korea Economic Daily)

