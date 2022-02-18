1136 -- An uprising led by Myocheong, a Buddhist monk and royal adviser during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), is killed by the king's army. Myocheong, who supported an independent policy toward China and opposed conservative officials, suggested war against the Chinese kingdom and wanted to relocate the capital northward based on his geomantic studies. His radical reform moves were blocked by high-level officials and aristocrats, who had him killed during the revolt.

