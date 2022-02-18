Seoul stocks erase losses late Fri. morning on expectations of US-Russia talks
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared most of their earlier losses from the military tensions in Ukraine in late Friday morning, backed by expectations of a U.S.-Russia meeting next week about the standoff.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 2.52 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,741.57 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The rebound came after stocks plunged nearly 1 percent tracking overnight U.S. stock decline.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.88 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 1.78 percent, due to the U.S. top officials' comments about the heightening possibilities of Russia's imminent invasion of Ukraine.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.13 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 2 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor traded flat. Top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
