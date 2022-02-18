Plaza named after Seoul's Mapo Ward to be built in Costa Rica
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- A plaza named after Seoul's Mapo Ward will be established half way around the world in Costa Rica, officials said Friday.
Yoo Dong-gyun, head of the Mapo Ward office, and Costa Rican Ambassador to South Korea Alejandro Rodriguez Zamora discussed the creation of Mapo Plaza in San Jose earlier this week in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, officials said.
The plaza, expected to feature Korea's traditional style and cultural aspects, will likely be constructed on 5,000 square meters of public land in San Jose, the capital and the largest city of the Central American country.
Mapo already established the 4,377-square-meter Costa Rican Plaza in 2004.
Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada visited the plaza during a visit to South Korea in November last year and planted a pine tree symbolizing the friendly relationship between the two countries.
Officials have also discussed installing smart screens showing cultural content of the two nations at the two plazas.
