Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 on Friday for the first time since the pandemic began about two years ago as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads rapidly.
The cases could continue to rise going forward as the government is set to partially relax social distancing rules, apparently to help small merchants taking the brunt of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
------------------
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
SEOUL -- The government decided to push back the curfew on cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m. while keeping the private gathering size limit at six starting this weekend, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.
The easing of the social distancing rules comes despite a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases, with the country's daily virus cases exceeding the 100,000 mark for the first time Friday since the pandemic began two years ago.
-----------------
Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late N.K. leader's birth anniversary
SEOUL -- A senior Chinese official has said Beijing will continue support for North Korea on the 80th birth anniversary of the North's former leader Kim Jong-il, describing their relations as "forged by blood," according to Pyongyang's state media Friday.
Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, made the remarks Wednesday during an event held at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing to mark the anniversary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
-----------------
Yoon leads Lee 41 pct to 34 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 41 percent public support against Lee's 34 percent, a survey showed Friday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party gained 4 percentage points from last week, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party lost 2 percentage points, according to the poll conducted on 1,007 adults from Tuesday to Thursday by Gallup Korea.
-----------------
Electronic parts maker under probe over acute poisoning of 16 workers
SEOUL -- The labor ministry on Friday raided an air conditioning component manufacturer in the southern city of Changwon over suspected violations of the workplace disaster prevention law after 16 workers were diagnosed with acute poisoning with a hazardous substance.
The raid into Doosung Co. came after acute chloroform intoxication was reported in the 16 workers showing liver function problems after they were exposed to as high as six times the normally permitted level of the chemical during a product cleansing process.
-----------------
Raging omicron feared to hamper private spending recovery: finance ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is on a recovery path on the back of robust exports, but the fast spread of the omicron variant is feared to hurt the recovery of private spending, the finance ministry said Friday.
External economic uncertainties also heightened as oil prices have surged and volatility in the financial market has increased amid geopolitical risks between Russia and Ukraine, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.
-----------------
S. Korea to consider extending fuel tax cuts
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to consider extending fuel tax cuts as the country's inflationary pressure is growing amid surging energy costs, a senior government official said Friday.
The government cut fuel taxes by a record 20 percent on Nov. 12 in a bid to tame inflationary pressure. The measure will be in effect until April 30.
