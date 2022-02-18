Go to Contents
Navy chief to embark on trip to Indonesia, Oman

15:06 February 18, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Jung-soo will visit Indonesia and Oman next week to discuss bilateral defense cooperation, his office said Friday.

From Sunday through Tuesday, Kim plans to visit Indonesia at the invitation of Jakarta. There, he will hold talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Yudo Margono, to discuss bilateral exchanges.

During his trip to Oman on Wednesday and Thursday, the Navy chief plans to meet with troops of South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa.

The 304-strong Cheonghae unit resumed its operations on Thursday following a three-week suspension caused by a cluster infection.

In Oman, Kim also plans to express gratitude to the Omani government for having supported the recovery of the Korean Navy personnel infected with COVID.

He will return home on Friday.

Shown in this file photo released by South Korea's Navy on Dec. 16, 2021, is Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Jung-soo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

