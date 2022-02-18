Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
1 in 4 students think unification with N.K. unnecessary: survey
SEOUL -- One out of 4 South Korean students think that unification with North Korea is unnecessary, a survey showed Friday.
In the online survey of 72,524 elementary, middle and high school students conducted by the education ministry and the unification ministry from Nov. 1 to Dec. 10, 61.2 percent replied that unification is necessary, while 25 percent said it is not needed.
------------
Double defector gets jail sentence for trying to re-enter N. Korea
SEOUL -- A previous North Korean double defector with a history of escaping twice from the North has been given a prison sentence after being caught making a second attempt to return home, a local court said Thursday.
The Incheon District Court in Incheon, west of Seoul, said it sentenced the previous double defector, identified as Yoo Tae-joon, 54, to an 1 1/2 years in prison for trying to go back to North Korea in 2019 in violation of the National Security Law.
------------
S. Korea to reinforce Air Force's anti-missile unit amid growing N. Korean threats
SEOUL -- South Korea's military will reinforce the Air Force's missile defense unit by deploying additional equipment, including advanced radars, and broadening its missions, the defense ministry said Thursday, in response to evolving threats from North Korea highlighted by its various types of missile tests of late.
The ministry issued a public notice on its push for legislation to restructure the existing Air Defense Missile Command as part of efforts to enhance the military's anti-missile capabilities.
------------
Indicted defector activist seeks constitutionality judgment of anti-leafleting law
SEOUL -- A North Korean defector and activist known for sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North has filed a request seeking to have the Constitutional Court determine whether a law banning such leafleting conforms to the highest law, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, a North Korean defectors' group, filed the request with the Seoul Central District Court as part of a trial he has been on at the court on charges of violating the anti-leafleting law.
------------
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear, missile activities: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is keeping close tabs on North Korea's nuclear and missile activities, the unification ministry said Monday, following a news report that the secretive nation seems to be operating related facilities at its Yongbyon complex.
"With regard to North Korea's nuclear and missile activities, including Yongbyon, (we) have been closely tracking and monitoring (them) on the basis of close South Korea-U.S. coordination," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said at a press briefing.
