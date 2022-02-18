Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late N.K. leader's birth anniversary
SEOUL -- A senior Chinese official has said Beijing will continue support for North Korea on the 80th birth anniversary of the North's former leader Kim Jong-il, describing their relations as "forged by blood," according to Pyongyang's state media Friday.
Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, made the remarks Wednesday during an event held at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing to mark the anniversary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula remains top priority for U.S.: Kritenbrink
WASHINGTON -- The complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is a top priority for the United States and its regional allies, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday, while highlighting the importance of trilateral cooperation between the U.S., South Korea and Japan to achieve that goal.
Assistant Secretary of State for Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink also renewed the U.S. call for North Korea to engage in serious dialogue.
"Issues related to security on the Korean Peninsula and particularly the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs is, of course, a top priority for our three countries," Kritenbrink told reporters during a teleconference to explain the outcome of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent trip to Australia, Fiji and Hawaii.
------------
U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has called on North Korea to engage in serious diplomacy, the state department said Wednesday.
The call came in a telephone conversation with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, held Tuesday, according to the department.
"The two officials reaffirmed the importance of continued U.S.-Japan cooperation in making progress toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," it said in a press release.
------------
(LEAD) U.N. rapporteur discusses N.K. human rights issue in meetings with S. Korean officials
SEOUL -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights met with South Korean officials Wednesday to discuss the reclusive state's humanitarian situation, Seoul officials said.
Tomas Ojea Quintana arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a nine-day visit, during which he plans to meet with South Korean government officials, politicians, as well as civic groups and North Korean defectors to prepare for an annual report to be submitted to the Human Rights Council next month.
------------
U.S., S. Korea mulling ways to engage with N. Korea: Amb. Lee
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States are reviewing steps to induce North Korea back to dialogue, South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck said Tuesday.
Lee, however, noted the North continues to remain unresponsive to U.S. overtures.
"We are deeply concerned about North Korea firing a series of missiles at the start of the year, and are urging North Korea to refrain from taking additional actions that escalate tension and return to dialogue and diplomacy," the top South Korean diplomat in the U.S. said in a meeting with reporters here.
(END)