Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 February 18, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Feb. 14 -- N. Korea to convene conference of party's primary committees this month
15 -- N. Korea to issue commemorative coins marking late former leader's birthday
16 -- N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy
17 -- S. Korea to reinforce Air Force's anti-missile unit amid growing N. Korean threats
18 -- Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late N.K. leader's birth anniversary
(END)