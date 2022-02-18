Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea to test-fire L-SAM missile interceptor next week: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to test-fire a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) under development next week, military sources said Friday amid growing concerns over North Korea's evolving missile threats.
The state-run Agency for Defense Development is set to conduct the launch at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Wednesday, the sources said, in an indication the L-SAM development process is in its last stage.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks edge up on expectations of U.S.-Russia talks
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks edged up on Friday after choppy trading amid expectations of a U.S.-Russia meeting next week about the standoff over Ukraine. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 0.43 point, or 0.02 percent, to close at 2,744.52 points.
Courts in Incheon, Daejeon rule against youth vaccine pass
SEOUL -- Courts in the central city of Daejeon and Incheon, west of Seoul, on Friday ruled against the government's plan to expand the COVID-19 vaccine pass system to include 12- to 18-year-olds, following recent similar decisions by courts in Seoul and Suwon.
The Daejeon District Court ruled in favor of 96 plaintiffs, including teenagers, who opposed the planned enforcement of the youth vaccine pass system in Daejeon, 150 kilometers south of Seoul.
S. Korea, U.S. hold nuclear security working group meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States held a video-linked session of a nuclear security working group Friday to discuss cooperation on the minimization of the use of highly enriched uranium (HEU) and other issues, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
The group is among four working groups under the High-Level Bilateral Commission, which was launched in 2016 following the 2015 revision of the two countries' nuclear energy cooperation agreement.
(LEAD) Ahn to resume campaigning after funerals of campaign workers
SEOUL -- Minor presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo will resume campaigning this weekend following the funerals of two campaign workers who died in an accident this week, his campaign said Friday.
Ahn of the centrist People's Party suspended his campaign activities after a local campaign chief and a bus driver were found dead inside a campaign vehicle Tuesday apparently due to gas poisoning from a generator powering an LED screen.
Global DRAM shipments, prices down in Q4: report
SEOUL -- Global DRAM shipments dropped nearly 6 percent in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, a report showed Friday, amid sluggish demand from manufacturers that had hoarded up the key consumer electronics component over continued chip shortages.
DRAM shipments during the October-December period were valued at US$25 billion, down 5.8 percent globally from the previous quarter, according to the data provided by industry tracker TrendForce. Declining purchasing momentum, it said, also led to a drop in DRAM prices.
