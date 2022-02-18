(Olympics) Speed skaters well out of medals in men's 1,000m,
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean speed skaters Cha Min-kyu and Kim Min-seok finished way outside medal contention in the men's 1,000m race at Beijing 2022 on Friday.
In their final races at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Cha finished 18th place out of 30 at 1:09.69. Kim was further back in 24th place at 1:10.08.
Thomas Krol of the Netherlands won gold in 1:07.92, 0.40 second ahead of Laurent Dubreuil of Canada. Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway took home bronze in 1:08.48.
Not all is lost for the skaters in Beijing: Cha earlier won silver in the 500m, and Kim took bronze in the 1,500m.
With one more day of speed skating races left here, those two are the only medals South Korea has won at the oval so far.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)